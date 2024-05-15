City Council approves road and sewer improvements

CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News)—The Katy City Council Monday awarded three bids totaling $650,819 for the city’s 2024 sanitary sewer, street striping, and asphalt improvement projects.

Sanitary sewer

The council awarded a $141,944 bid to King Solutions Services of Houston for sanitary sewer work.

The work involves improving about 1,380 linear feet of existing sanitary sewer mains.

The project will be between Airline Drive and Heights Drive. The bid was the lowest of the 10 received by the city. The total project cost includes the bid amount, a 10% contingency fee, and engineering. A bond approved in 2016 will provide the funds for the work.

Street striping

The council awarded a $88,072 bid to One Way Striping and Signs of Houston for street striping.

The work will be performed at:

Katy Mills Circle, including streets leading into the mall area.

Kingsland Boulevard from Pin Oak Road to Katy Fort Bend Road.

East Avenue from 1st Street to Franz Road.

Katyland Drive from Highway 90 to Franz Road, including the Katy-Hockley Cut-Off Road branch.

3rd Street from Avenue D to Avenue C, including off-street parking.

The bid was the lowest of the four received by the city. The total project cost includes the bid amount, a 20% contingency fee, and engineering services.

Asphalt improvements

The council awarded a $420,803 bid to Craig and Heidt of Houston for asphalt improvements.

The work will be performed at:

10th Street between Avenue C and Airline Drive.

13th Street between Avenue D and East Avenue.

1st Street between East Avenue to the end of the city right of way.

The bid was the lowest of the four received by the city. The total project cost includes the bid amount, a 10% contingency fee, and engineering.