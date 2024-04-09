City approves repair, rehabilitation work for Town Park subdivision. water plant

CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News)—The Katy City Council Monday authorized street repair work for the Town Park subdivision and repair work for a water well and ground storage tank that serves south Katy.

The street work costs about $1.35 million to mill the existing asphalt pavement surface, perform repairs in various spots, and construct a new asphalt driving surface.

David Kasper, senior project manager/principal at AARK Engineers, the city’s engineering firm, said removing drain blockages is part of the project.

The cost includes a bid of about $1.1 million from Hayden Paving, the lowest of seven bids received for the work.

Kasper said the work will begin early next month and be finished in late July or early August.

Ward B Council Member Rory Robertson is excited about the project.

“We’ve gone back and forth for years on it,” Robertson said. “This is something we’re all excited to see. I know residents are excited to see it.”The subdivision is on the west side of Katy Hockley Cut-Off Road and is just north of Katy Junior High School.

In a separate action, the council authorized $99,625 to rehabilitate a water well and one-million-gallon ground storage tank at the city’s Water Plant #3, 25815 Kingsland Blvd.

Elaine Lutringer, the city’s public works and community development executive director, said AARK Engineering would conduct the engineering design and inspection services for the water well and ground storage rehabilitation. Water Plant number three is at 25815 Kingsland Blvd.

“The rehabilitation of the water well and ground storage tank would start during the non-peak water use and should be completed before peak season of 2025 with city council approval,” Lutringer told the city council.

In response to a question from City Administrator Byron Hebert, Lutringer said this particular water well was the last one needing rehabilitation.

Kasper said the water well was built in 1981. It serves the Katy Mills Mall and most of the area south of I-10, except the Jordan Ranch area.