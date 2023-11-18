CPS investigating after a child is struck by car on Clay Road

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A three-year-old child who was struck by a car at an apartment complex on Clay Road on Friday survived and was released quickly from the hospital, but the investigation is not over.

The apartment complex is at 21919 Clay Road in the unincorporated Katy area of Harris County.

"The 3-year-old was unsupervised and was in a passageway between two buildings when struck, said Deputy Thomas Gilliland of the Harris County Sheriff's Office. "The child suffered a cut lip and was transported to the hospital for precautionary reasons."

Gilliland says Texas Child Protective Services is now investigating the incident and wants to know why the child was unsupervised.