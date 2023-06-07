Child Sexual Assault suspect arrested in Katy

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Fort Bend County Sheriff's deputies arrested Juan Fransisco Euceda-Zavala, 26, for Sexual Assault of a Child that investigators say occurred on May 24, 2023, in Katy.
Euceda-Zavala was arrested on June 2, 2023, at the 2300 block of S. Mason Rd. in Katy. He remains in custody at the Fort Bend County Jail on a charge of Sexual Assault of a Child. His bond set at $60,000.
"No child should ever face any type of abuse," said Sheriff Eric Fagan. "If you suspect anyone, especially a child is being abused, please contact your local law enforcement agency."
No other details were provided. Covering Katy is seeking additional information from the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.
FBCSO
Juan Fransisco Euceda-Zavala