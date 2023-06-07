Child Sexual Assault suspect arrested in Katy

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Fort Bend County Sheriff's deputies arrested Juan Fransisco Euceda-Zavala, 26, for Sexual Assault of a Child that investigators say occurred on May 24, 2023, in Katy.

Euceda-Zavala was arrested on June 2, 2023, at the 2300 block of S. Mason Rd. in Katy. He remains in custody at the Fort Bend County Jail on a charge of Sexual Assault of a Child. His bond set at $60,000.

"No child should ever face any type of abuse," said Sheriff Eric Fagan. "If you suspect anyone, especially a child is being abused, please contact your local law enforcement agency."

No other details were provided. Covering Katy is seeking additional information from the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.