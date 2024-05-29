Child's Pool Death in Katy and 5 ways to protect young swimmers

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) — A four-year-old boy died following an incident at an apartment complex pool in the 1700 block of Greenhouse Road on Monday night, and the tragedy is a reminder of how important it is to follow 5 key safety rules.

"A child died after being found unresponsive at an apartment pool in west Harris County," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted on X on Monday night.

The Sheriff says the boy was in the complex pool with his parents, siblings, and others. He said there were about 15-20 people in the pool. The child went underwater and stopped breathing.

Gonzalez said the child was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Five ways to keep your child safe around pools