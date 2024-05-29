Screenshot 2024-05-29 at 4.57.42 AM.png

Child's Pool Death in Katy and 5 ways to protect young swimmers

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) — A four-year-old boy died following an incident at an apartment complex pool in the 1700 block of Greenhouse Road on Monday night, and the tragedy is a reminder of how important it is to follow 5 key safety rules.  

"A child died after being found unresponsive at an apartment pool in west Harris County," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted on X on Monday night.

The Sheriff says the boy was in the complex pool with his parents, siblings, and others. He said there were about 15-20 people in the pool. The child went underwater and stopped breathing.

Gonzalez said the child was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Five ways to keep your child safe around pools

  1. Keep an eye on your child at all times.
  2. Use Flotation Devices: Floatation devices like water wings or armbands are essential, especially if a child is younger than five and has not had swimming lessons.
  3. Enroll your child in swimming lessons.
  4. Explain the rules, such as not running near the pool or diving into shallow areas. Providing reasons for these rules so they will understand and follow them.
  5. Learn CPR: It's crucial to learn CPR and other safety techniques to be ready in an emergency.