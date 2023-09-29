Child's body found in Katy area pond

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The body of a child recovered from a Katy area retention pond on Thursday night is believed to be five-year-old Los Jones, who wandered away from his home earlier in the day.

According to Harris County Sheriff's investigators, Jones wandered off from a residence in the 5900 block of Longhorn Run Lane. The Sheriff's office said it's possible he got out through his bedroom window.

Surveillance video showed the boy running along a neighborhood sidewalk around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday.

A dive team found the child's body in a neighborhood retention pond approximately three blocks away.

Before going missing, the child was at home with his mother and aunt.

"They're very distraught, naturally. It's especially tragic to lose any loved ones, but especially a child," Major Earl Dean told KPRC TV.

The case is now under investigation. Child Protective Services is involved. There have been no charges filed.