Heat becomes concern as 1.8 million still without power

HOUSTON, TX (Covering Katy News) - Following Hurricane Beryl's departure, CenterPoint Energy mobilized its internal and mutual assistance teams to restore power to the 2.265 million customers affected by the storm. As of Tuesday at 8 a.m. there were nearly 1.8 million customers without power.

At least seven people died in the category 1 hurricane, Harris County officials said.

By 8 p.m. on Monday, nearly 285,000 customers had their power restored. Based on the current assessment and restoration progress, CenterPoint anticipates restoring service to 1 million impacted customers by the end of Wednesday, July 10 as the July heat is expected to create a very dangrous situation for people who don't have air conditioning.

Two cooling centers will be open in the Katy area from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Radack Community Center: 18650 Clay Road, Houston

Weekley Community Center: 8440 Greenhouse Road, Cypress

"CenterPoint remains committed to working around-the-clock to restore service as safely and quickly as possible and has mobilized nearly 12,000 field resources to support its restoration efforts," a company statement said. "The company also continues to prioritize its restoration efforts on essential facilities critical to health and public safety." CenterPoint also says customers in heavily affected areas should prepare for potentially extended outages.

For ongoing outage information and updates, customers are encouraged to visit CenterPointEnergy.com/StormCenter and enroll in Power Alert Service for personalized restoration details.

