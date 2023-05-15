Cardiff Junior High evacuated

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Cardiff Junior High School was evacuated on Monday afternoon.

Katy ISD says the evacuation was done "out of an abundance of caution," when "Katy ISD police were made aware of a small item located in the school’s cafeteria area that appeared to be smoking."

Emergency personnel was called to investigate the item.

"At no time was a threat made, nor were there any student or staff injuries in connection to the report and investigation," the district said. "Investigating teams have since reported that the item was of no threat to the campus and did not have the capability to cause bodily injury."

The campus will reopen Tuesday on a regular schedule.