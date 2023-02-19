Candidates File for Katy City Council Election

CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News) - Two candidates will run unopposed and one will have a challenger in the May 6 Katy City Council election.
The candidate's filing deadline was Friday. The only incumbent who will have an opponent is Janet Corte. Rory Robertson and Chris Harris did not have an opponent file to run against them.
Councilmember Ward A:
Cara Bonin
Janet Corte (incumbent)
Councilmember Ward B:
Rory Robertson (incumbent) unopposed
Councilmember At-Large
Chris Harris (incumbent) unopposed