Book Donations Needed for Friends of Cinco Ranch Branch Library

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News)—The Friends of the Cinco Ranch Branch Library are seeking donations of gently used books to replenish their supplies and continue their book sales and fundraising efforts.

Donors should bring their books to the library at 2620 Commercial Center Boulevard.

Needed items include gently used fiction and nonfiction books in hardback and paperback for adults, youth, and children. Books must be clean and not torn. Textbooks are also accepted.

"These book sales are a primary fundraising source for the organization," a press release said.

The Friends of the Library Book Sales raises money for unique adult and children's programs, cultural events, staff development, and continuing education programs for library employees.

The Friends of the Cinco Ranch Branch Library organization is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt corporation. Donations and contributions to the Friends are tax-deductible.

For more information, visit the Fort Bend County Libraries website or, call the Cinco Ranch Branch Library (281-395-1311), or email friendsofcincoranchlib@gmail.com.