Beryl Strikes Katy and Fulshear - Regionally about 2M without power

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News)—Hurricane Beryl hit Fort Bend County directly on Monday morning, leaving streets flooded, tree limbs down, roofs damaged, and other problems associated with high wind and rain. The Katy area in Harris and Waller Counties also experienced the impact of Beryl. Regionally, about 2 million people lost power before the storm was downgraded to a tropical storm.

“This morning, we have seen some scattered street flooding, and some bayous and creeks are nearing their banks at this time,” said Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap.

A man in Simonton is lucky to be alive after a tree fell on his truck. Constable Chad Norvell says he was driving to check on his livestock when it happened. Norvell reported that FM 1093 at Guyler Rd. in Simonton was blocked by the incident.

× Expand Rick Bartok The winds of Hurricane Beryl took down a power pole in a Katy area neighborhood off Katy Flewellen Road.

Beryl made landfall near Matagorda, TX, at about 4 a.m. As it moved through the area, it came directly over Sugar Land and Katy with high winds and rain, taking down tree limbs, damaging homes, and flooding some streets. A calm came when the hurricane's eye hung over the Katy area during the 9 a.m. hour. Shortly after 10 a.m. it began raining again.

The National Weather Service cancelled its tornado watch for Fort Bend County at 10 a.m. and but its flash flood watch remained in effect until 11 a.m.

× Expand Covering Katy News A dead tree at a home in Cinco Ranch could not withstand the wind and rain of Hurricane Beryl.

We have reports of power outages in the Katy and Fulshear areas. At 9 a.m., the City of Katy was reporting high water at:

Ave D & 13th Street

The Katy City Park area

First Street & Pin Oak Rd

5th Street (Between East Ave & Katy Fort Bend Road)

Heights Dr.& State St.

Drexel & Franz Rd.

Town Park Blvd.

Glendwood & E. 3rd Street

The City of Katy is also reporting downed power lines at:

I-10 South Ramp Eastbound & Pederson Rd.

Gallatin River Ln. (Tamarron - outside city limits)

A transformer blew on Gardenia (across from KCP)

Railroad Track Arms Down at Kaytland & Highway 90 (northbound lanes are stuck)

Tree/Tree Limbs Blocking Danover Rd. at & Barley

Cinco Ranch has numerous locations with debris in the roadway:

Tree limbs are scattered across South Mason Road with water ponding, making it challenging to pass near Cinco Ranch Boulevard on the southbound side.

Several locations with ponding water are causing problems between Kingsland and the Katy Freeway on South Mason Road.

Harris County reports that South Mayde Creek at Greenhouse is over its banks.

The City of Fulshear reports downed trees "on/near James Lane."

CenterPoint Energy repair crews are staged at the Fort Bend County Fair Grounds. They will get to work restoring power as soon as it's safe.