Beryl on track to strike on Monday

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Tropical Storm Beryl's path remains on course to land in Texas on Monday, likely during the morning hours, according to Space City Weather.

"As of 4 pm (Saturday), Beryl remains a strong tropical storm with 60 mph winds and a slowly dropping central pressure," meteorologist Eric Berger posted. "There remains a fair bit of uncertainty about precisely what winds, surge, and rainfall the greater Houston area will experience."

The impact to the Houston remains unclear.

"We’re less than two days before the landfall of Beryl and there are still plenty of questions about the severity of impacts in Houston," Berger wrote. "In terms of planning, it is becoming increasingly clear that Monday, perhaps from the pre-dawn hours into early afternoon, will be the most impactful time for severe weather."

Berger says Saturday's rain in Katy was unrelated to Beryl's pending arrival.

"These storms are not directly related to Hurricane Beryl, but rather are due to a dying front meeting up with the sea breeze and having a party with the peak heating of the day," Berger wrote. "These storms should sag toward the southwest this (Saturday) evening before fading out by or before sunset. After that, we can expect a quiet night."

The National Weather Service has a flood watch from late Sunday night through Tuesday morning. According to the NWS, excessive rainfall and runoff may flood rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.