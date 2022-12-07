ATF investigating Katy gun shop burglary

HOUSTON, TX (Covering Katy New) - Federal agents are looking for a burglar who smashed through the front door of the 3Five7 gun shop and stole twelve firearms.

It happened at 5:04 a.m. on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Surveillance video shows only one man committed the burglary and drove a dark-colored 2003‐2009 Toyota 4 Runner. He was wearing a hoodie to conceal his identity.

The gun shop is on Julie Marie Lane, near the Katy Freeway and North Westgreen Boulevard in Katy, Harris County.

ATF The burglar drove a 2003‐2009 Toyota 4 Runner. ATF The 3Five7 gun shop on Julie Marie Lane in Katy, Harris County ATF

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is offering a reward of up to $5,000 and is working with Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap to solve the crime.

“ATF is committed to working with our law enforcement partners to apprehend the suspects responsible for this crime before they commit any more crimes,” said ATF Special Agent Fred Milanowski.

Anyone with any information about this crime should contact ATF at 1‐888‐ATF‐TIPS.

ATF works closely with the firearms industry to stop theft and misuse of firearms.