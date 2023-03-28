Arrest made in 2019 murder of Australian man in Katy

KATY, TX - (Covering Katy News) - Brenton Estorffe of Australia was murdered on his birthday at his Katy home shortly after midnight, October 16, 2019.

On the night of the killing, Halloween decorations hung on the front of the home, but it was the rear where the suspects broke into the house. They broke through a fence and entered the backyard. Estorffe and his family were startled awake by breaking glass.

The 29-year-old married father of two young children confronted intruders and was shot. His family witnessed the killing.

“The wife stated that there were two individuals inside the house,” said Troy Nehls, who was sheriff at the time of the crime.

Estorffe moved to the US in 2011 to attend school. He loved American Football and had a great sense of humor.

The suspect was a teenager at the time of the shooting. Jadon Ezra Carpy is now 21. His motive has not been revealed and no other arrests have been announced.

The shooting happened in the 6900 block of Glen Rosa Drive, a neighborhood off Gaston Road near the Westpark Tollway in unincorporated Katy, Fort Bend County.

Over the years, the case seemed to go cold. Nehls was elected to Congress, and Sheriff Eric Fagan was elected to take his place. There were no updates but detectives continued to follow leads.

With the assistance of the Gulf Coast Violence Offenders Task Force, there was a breakthrough. Carpy was arrested February 23, 2023, at his residence in Houston. His arrest was not announced until Monday, March 28. Bond is set at $350,000.

“Another life was taken away so tragically in the hands of a criminal,” said Sheriff Fagan. “Although we cannot bring Mr. Estorffe back to his family, the tireless efforts of our investigators to identify the suspect in the case don’t go unnoticed.”

Covering Katy was at Sheriff Nehls' news conference during the early morning hours of October 16, 2019. The video is below.