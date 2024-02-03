Procecutors Release Stunning Reason Why Triple Murder Suspect Opened Fire

HOUSTON, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Katy triple murder suspect was in court Friday, and prosecutors laid out why they've charged Jaylon McIntyre, 24, with capital murder and the stunning reason why they believe he opened fire on a house full of people.

The Port Arthur man faces two counts of capital murder and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the January 21, 2024, shootings on Russet Leaf Trace near Clay and North Fry roads in unincorporated Katy. It happened at a home described in many reports as a short-term rental.

Michael Odobo, Nicholas King, and Ellesha Rice were all shot to death at the birthday party for Odobo. All three were 24-years old. McIntyre is charged with killing King and Rice, who were a couple. Prosecutors say he may also be charged with murdering Odobo.

During the court hearing on Friday, prosecutors revealed several new facts about the case. They reportedly said a disagreement over a cell phone began what turned into a murderous rampage. Here is what prosecutors reportedly revealed in court:

Problems began when McIntyre stole a woman's cell phone at gunpoint during the party

McIntyre and the woman were on the second floor when the firearm was stolen

Odobo attempted to intervene and get the cell phone back, and was shot to death by McIntyre

After Odobo was shot, McIntyre stood on the second-floor landing, shooting at people on the first floor who were fleeing

King and Rice were struck and killed by the gunfire

King and Rice died in the kitchen, never able to escape the home after being shot

Some of the people who fled from the home were armed and fired back toward the house

McIntyre was shot in the left forearm

Responding deputies found McIntyre, wounded in the house

A Ruger 5.7 handgun was found near McIntyre

Witnesses said a green laser was coming from the balcony as shots were fired

McIntyre knew people at the party, and his relationship with some of them dates back to grade school

Prosecutors believe McIntyre acted alone - there is no other suspect

× Expand Dennis Spellman, Covering Katy News Three people were shot and killed at this home on Russet Leaf Trace near Clay and North Fry roads on January 21, 2024.

McIntyre was one of three people transported to the hospital after the shooting. First, he was charged with aggravated assault for stealing the cell phone. He was charged later with capital murder for killing King and Rice.

McIntyre is being held without bond. He declined a public defender and was instructed by the judge to hire an attorney before his next court appearance.