American Idol Finalist Mackenzie Sol Headlines Typhoon Texas’ Welcome Back Beach Bash

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – American Idol finalist Mackenzie Sol will headline Typhoon Texas’ Welcome Back Beach Bash through May 27. It is the waterpark’s three-day kick-off to summer featuring giveaways, live music and family activities.

“Bringing Mackenzie Sol to Typhoon Texas is a thrilling opportunity for us,” says John Pham, director of marketing for Typhoon Texas. “His electrifying performances on American Idol thrilled audiences nationwide, and we’re excited for him to deliver a show that sets the stage for a fantastic summer ahead.”

The British-born social media sensation burst onto the national scene during his electrifying performances on American Idol, where he was coached by Katie Perry and mentored by artists Jelly Roll and Teddy Swims. Still, Mackenzie has been making music, acting, and dancing since childhood. At age 5, he appeared on the X-Factor, the British reality television music competition.

The Texas-themed waterpark will be open 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. during all three days of the Welcome Back Beach Bash. After Memorial Day weekend, Typhoon Texas will open daily.

Mackenzie will appear at the Typhoon Texas wave pool stage on Saturday, May 25, from 1 – 4 p.m.

