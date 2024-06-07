Adults Only Night at Typhoon Texas

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News)—Typhoon Texas is offering an adults-only experience called the "Grown-Up Getaway."

On Friday, June 7, the waterpark opens from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., allowing adults to indulge in nightlife attractions, specialty drinks, music, and more.

Tickets are $32.99 per person, and they are limited in availability online. Remember to bring your government-issued ID for entry.

Here's what you can look forward to: A carefree evening, free from the usual hustle and bustle of children, where you can dive straight into the fun with high-speed tube and raft slides, free-fall body slides, a Texas-sized wave pool, and a relaxing lazy river.

Entry to the Grown-Up Getaway is complimentary for season pass holders 21 and over. Season pass holders can add a meal band for $10 at the ticket window.

