Active shooter exercise at Tompkins High School: 'A lot was learned today'

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – A two-hour active shooter exercise at Tompkins High School tested the emergency response capabilities of multiple agencies on Wednesday.

The drill was so authentic looking that Katy ISD had signs informing the public that it was only a drill.

A sign outside of Tompkins High School during an active shooter training exercise on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

"In today's exercise, a hypothetical active shooter entered the Tompkins High School cafeteria area during lunch period and began to simulate shooting a firearm," said Katy ISD Police Cheif Henry Gaw. "The Katy ISD officer on site, along with other Katy ISD officers and outside agencies, engaged the hypothetical shooter at various phases of the planned exercise."

The purpose was to simulate an active shooter incident and make it as authentic as possible without using live ammunition. Chief Gaw said he would have to speak with everyone involved before characterizing the success of the exercise.

"We are going to debrief," Gaw said. "A lot was learned today."

Representatives of the FBI were there as observers. Special Agent in Charge Jimmy Paul says active shooter simulations are essential.

"You don't want an incident to be the first time those agencies have worked together," Paul said.

Inside the school, there were sound effects simulating gunfire.

Outside, ambulances were being escorted by Fort Bend Sheriff's Office patrol vehicles and motorcycles, all moving at full speed with lights and sirens activated. LifeFlight landed behind the school, and SWAT team members with military-style weapons patrolled the campus.

Numerous anbulances took part in the active shooter exercise at Thompkins High School on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

Actors served as parents, students, and staff members. One actress ran through the parking lot to the school's front doors screaming and waving her arms.

The exercise tested the emergency response plans for multiple agencies and practice protocols and coordination efforts.

Jerry Carter lives in a neighborhood near Tompkins. He frequently rides his bike by the school. Today, he watched the drill from across the street.

"It's sad that we have to go through this, but I'm glad Katy ISD is being proactive," Carter said. "I am thankful that the school district and the county have the resources to dedicate to something like this," Carter said.

"Collaboration among agencies will ultimately lead to learning and further implementation of best practices for crises," the school district said in a media statement distributed before the event.