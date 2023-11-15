Activate live-action gaming open in Katy

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Activate, an indoor, interactive gaming experience, is opening its first Houston area location in Katy.

Activate blends technology and physical activity to create live-action gaming experiences.

Activate celebrates its official grand opening on November 16-17, 2023, but is now open with limited hours for its soft opening. Ten percent of sales during the soft opening go to Activate's national charity of choice, Best Buddies International.

Activate is located in the Katy Fry Center along the Interstate 10 eastbound feeder road a short distance before South Fry Road. The address is 20225 Katy Freeway.

"After seeing great success in our other five markets, we are proud to announce the opening of our first Houston-area location," said Bryce Anderson, partner of Activate. "As we continue expanding Activate across the United States, we are confident our concept will fill a void for interactive entertainment. We believe the Houston community will embrace this experience and find it thrilling and challenging."

The 9,600-square-foot space features 11 activity rooms with over 500 games and difficulty levels, each lasting one to three minutes.

Each game is designed for adults, but children ten and younger can participate when accompanied by an adult.

"Our mission is to fuse technology, movement and strategy to create a unique interactive gaming experience," said

Anderson. "We want guests to bring their closest friends, family or co-workers and leave with a feeling of achievement, ready to come back for more."