Abandoned newborn placed with foster family

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News)-A premature newborn recently abandoned along a Katy area walking trail has been placed with a foster family and given the name Emmelie Grace Doe.

The newborn was found on June 15 around 9 a.m. in the 5500 block of Casa Martin.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services says that Emmelie was discharged from discharged from a local hospital at 8 p.m. on Friday.

She was listed in fair condition when admitted, but investigators did not disclose the child's current condition.

"A premature infant girl, still with an umbilical cord attached, was discovered abandoned and wrapped in a blanket," Sheriff Ed Gonzales said in a post on X.

Read Covering Katy's original store here.

Have Covering Katy News Coverage delivered to your inbox

Read more Covering Katy News