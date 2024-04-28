Road Rage Turns to Gunshots in Katy Area Neighborhood

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A Katy area man is charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after admitting he fired a gun at a car parked in his Ventena Lakes subdivision off Clay Road near Highway 99.

Expand Harris County Arsid Kruja on video appearing in probable cause court on April 25, 2024.

The car and its driver had been part of what constables told KTRK was a road rage incident minutes before the shooting. It happened around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

According to KTRK, deputies say Arsid Kruja and the other driver were brake-checking each other while traveling on a Katy area street. The other driver followed Kruja and parked a short distance from his house. The report says he is a neighbor.

"I tried to get away from him," said Kruja. "How do I know he's not following me to rob me or come another time to do bad to my family," he told KTRK.

Kruja told the Houston TV station that he came out of his home with a rifle and fired several shots at the man's car to get him to leave the neighborhood. He reportedly called it self-defense and claimed he fired to scare the man, not to kill him.

There were no injuries. Kruja is free on $20,000 bond.