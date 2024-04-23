Katy Hockley and Katy Hockley Cut Off to be Expanded

CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News)—The City of Katy will soon expand Katy Hockely and Katy Hockley Cut Off Roads between Morton and Clay.

On Monday, the council authorized spending nearly $150,000 to purchase the right-of-way needed for the project. The design work is almost complete, and the city will bid the project early next year.

The Katy Hockley Cut-Off Road expansion will go to bid this summer. It requires moving gas and cable lines and purchasing a right-of-way. The design work is 60 percent complete.

Bridge Work Approved

The Katy City Council approved spending nearly $3 million to replace the 10th Street bridge over Cane Island Branch Creek.

Work begins in July and will be completed by Spring 2025. The old bridge impeded water flow during Hurricane Harvey in 2017. The new bridge will be higher, and the creek's banks will be widened to improve water flow.

"It's an old bridge that needs to be replaced," Mayor Pro Tem Chris Harris said.