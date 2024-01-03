Katy High School graduate returns home to open unique LaCenterra store

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Katy High School graduate Lisa Klaus recently opened the most unique shop in Katy’s La Centerra at Cinco Ranch. Two Tarts’ Toppers is where shoppers can find hats "adorned" with artifacts that transform them into works of art.

"The hat is a canvas for my art," Klaus said. "I like to repurpose things such as belts, beads, jewelry, feathers, cards, and pocket watches, to name a few, creatively to craft distinct and interesting headwear."

Klaus is a 1987 Katy High School graduate. She vividly remembers learning that her father was moving the family to Texas.

"We lived in northeastern Ohio,” she said. “We moved here when I was 16, and I went to Katy High School."

Following graduation, Klaus moved to Magnolia, about 35 miles north of Katy.

"I raised my three boys in Magnolia and lived there for 22 years. It feels like I've come full circle in returning to Katy to begin the next chapter of my business and life."

Klaus previously worked for a law firm and the Texas Renaissance Festival. During her time at the festival, she discovered her talent for artistic hat-making.

"Employees are required to dress [in Renaissance clothing] each weekend," she said. "The show runs for eight weekends, and I wanted to wear a different hat with every outfit, but the good ones were expensive. So I decided to make my own, and everybody was commenting on my hat, so I made more."

Eventually, a friend who owned several booths at the Renaissance Festival encouraged her to sell her hats at a festival in the spring.

"They sold quickly, several in the first weekend," Klaus said.

Klaus and her husband, Dan, became trailblazers in the hat scene, selling their creations at weekend festivals across Texas for the past eight years. Now, Two Tarts' Toppers has a permanent home at La Centerra.

"It's the culmination of years spent perfecting the art of costuming hats that redefine fashion trends for men and women," Dan said.

Customers can buy custom hats previously created by Klaus or order a custom creation just for themselves. Every hat is unique.

"Every hat tells a story, and every head is a canvas for style," Klaus says.

Two Tarts' Toppers is across from Bar Louie at La Centerra, 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd, Katy.

Here is Covering Katy's video story about Two Tarts’ Toppers.