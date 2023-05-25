Griffin Elementary School targeted by threatening note

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Katy ISD Police officers are increasing patrols around Griffin Elementary for the rest of the week after a threatening note was found on campus. Today is the last day of school at Katy ISD.

"The note was found on school grounds that references a threat of a school shooting and our campus," principal Jacki Keithan said in a message to parents.

Katy ISD Police later determined the threat was not plausible.

"Katy ISD police thoroughly investigated the matter and determined the threat to not be credible," Keithan told parents. "Additionally, no Griffin Elementary student was determined to have been involved in the matter."

The school held its fifth grade graduation on Wednesday.

As a precaution, the Katy ISD Police Department is increasing patrols around the school this week.

Griffin Elementary School is located at 7800 S Fry Road.