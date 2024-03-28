Geese Sculpture to be Moved Downtown

CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News)—The iconic bronze geese sculpture at I-10 and Pin Oak Road will soon take flight and land in the historic plaza in Downtown Katy.

The city is moving the sculpture to the southwest corner of Avenue C and 2nd Street after being in the original location since 2010.

The sculpture is one of three in Katy. The others are along I-10 at Highway 90 and I-10 at Katy Fort Bend Road.

On Monday, the council authorized $62,000 for LJA Engineering to develop the design. The firm will work with Keep Katy Beautiful to develop the plan.

The move is necessary because the Texas Department of Transportation will expand the Pin Oak Road overpass.

"It's a lovely addition to the plaza," said Keep Katy Beautiful Chair Carrie Singletary. "We're very happy to move this sculpture downtown. We're excited they're landing where they're landing."

Singletary said Keep Katy Beautiful remains in contact with sculptor Edd Hayes. He hopes Hayes will be onsite during the relocation.

According to his website, Hayes has created sculptures of historical figures and wildlife. The Texas Legislature has named him the Official Texas State Sculptor.

"It's going to be beautiful when it's done,"Mayor Pro Chris Harris said.