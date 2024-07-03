4th of July Fireworks set for Katy and Simonton

KATY, SIMONTON, TX - Katy area residents have two choices for 4th of July fireworks this year. The City of Katy is hosting one celebration in Katy, and the Fulshear Regional Chamber for Commerce is hosting a 4 hour event in Simonton.

The City of Katy's Independence Day fireworks are at Typhoon Texas, 555 Katy Fort Bend Road. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. Parking will be available at the nearby Katy Mills Mall.

Fulshear and Simonton will celebrate Independence Day on Thursday, July 4th from 6-10 p.m. The event is free and will be held at Daily Park, 4026 Nails Road in Simonton. Fireworks will begin after 9 p.m.

Events include

Live Music by The Highwaymen

Vendor Booths

Food Trucks

Fireworks

Children's Area

