2023 Cinco Ranch 4th of July Bike Parade

Covering Katy

About 85 kids participated in the 2023 4th of July Bike Parade

4th of July Bike Parade returns to Cinco Ranch

by

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - About 85 cyclists participated in the Cinco Ranch 4th of July Bike Parade, produced by the Cinco Ranch Homeowner's Association, on Tuesday morning.

It was the first time the event was held since 2019 due to COVID. It returned to the Greenway Village neighborhood and about 200 people attended.

"I was excited to see so many residents come out with their families," said Cinco Ranch HOA President Janie Dale. "Although it was warm, we still had fun!"

Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable Chad Norvell used his patrol vehicle to lead the bike parade. Katy ISD Trustee Amy Thieme and Covering Katy Publisher Dennis Spellman judged the best-decorated bike contest.

There are 26 event photos posted below.

×

1 of 26

2023 Cinco Ranch 4th of July Bike Parade

Cinco Ranch HOA

2023 Cinco Ranch 4th of July Bike Parade

One of the 2023 Cinco Ranch 4th of July Bike Parade participants.

×

2 of 26

2023 Cinco Ranch 4th of July Bike Parade

Cinco Ranch HOA

2023 Cinco Ranch 4th of July Bike Parade

One of the 2023 Cinco Ranch 4th of July Bike Parade participants.

×

3 of 26

2023 Cinco Ranch 4th of July Bike Parade

Cinco Ranch HOA

2023 Cinco Ranch 4th of July Bike Parade

One of the 2023 Cinco Ranch 4th of July Bike Parade participants.

×

4 of 26

2023 Cinco Ranch 4th of July bike parade

Covering Katy

2023 Cinco Ranch 4th of July bike parade

About 85 kids participated in the 2023 Cinco Ranch 4th of July bike parade.

×

5 of 26

2023 Cinco Ranch 4th of July Bike Parade

Janie Dale

2023 Cinco Ranch 4th of July Bike Parade

One of the winners of the Bike Parade.

×

6 of 26

2023 Cinco Ranch 4th of July Bike Parade

Covering Katy News

2023 Cinco Ranch 4th of July Bike Parade

From left: Fort Bend Pct. 1 Constable Chad Norvell, Covering Katy Publisher Dennis Spellman, Cinco Ranch HOA President Janie Dale, Katy ISD Trustee Amy Thieme, and Pct. 1 Deputy Nellie McNeely .

×

7 of 26

2023 Cinco Ranch 4th of July Bike Parade

Covering Katy

2023 Cinco Ranch 4th of July Bike Parade

A young boy enjoys are ride of the trackless train following the Cinco Ranch 4th of July bike parade.

×

8 of 26

2023 Cinco Ranch 4th of July Bike Parade

Covering Katy

2023 Cinco Ranch 4th of July Bike Parade

About 85 kids participated in the 2023 Cinco Ranch 4th of July Bike Parade in Greenway Village.

×

9 of 26

2023 Cinco Ranch 4th of July Bike Parade

Covering Katy

2023 Cinco Ranch 4th of July Bike Parade

Katy ISD Trustee Amy Thieme enjoying the festivities following the bike parade. Thieme served as a judge for the best decorated bike contest.

×

10 of 26

2023 Cinco Ranch 4th of July Bike Parade

Cinco Ranch HOA

2023 Cinco Ranch 4th of July Bike Parade

The children who won awards for having the best decorated bikes gathered for a photo.

×

11 of 26

2023 Cinco Ranch 4th of July Bike Parade

Cinco Ranch HOA

2023 Cinco Ranch 4th of July Bike Parade

One of the bounce houses that was part of the post parade fun in Greenway Village.

×

12 of 26

Cinco Ranch 4th of July Bike Parade

Cinco Ranch HOA

Cinco Ranch 4th of July Bike Parade

Following the bike parade, kids enjoyed riding on a trackless train.

×

13 of 26

Cinco Ranch 4th of July Bike Parade

Cinco Ranch HOA

Cinco Ranch 4th of July Bike Parade

A trackless train was a big hit with the youngsters following the bike parade.

×

14 of 26

2023 Cinco Ranch 4th of July Bike Parade

Cinco Ranch HOA

2023 Cinco Ranch 4th of July Bike Parade

The Greenway Village gazebo served as the the home base for post parade fun.

×

15 of 26

2023 Cinco Ranch 4th of July Bike Parade

Covering Katy

2023 Cinco Ranch 4th of July Bike Parade

About 85 kids participated in the 2023 4th of July Bike Parade

×

16 of 26

2023 Cinco Ranch 4th of July bike parade

Covering Katy

2023 Cinco Ranch 4th of July bike parade

About 85 kids participated in the 2023 Cinco Ranch 4th of July bike parade.

×

17 of 26

2023 Cinco Ranch 4th of July Bike Parade

Covering Katy

2023 Cinco Ranch 4th of July Bike Parade

A young boy enjoys are ride of the trackless train following the Cinco Ranch 4th of July bike parade.

×

18 of 26

2023 Cinco Ranch 4th of July Bike Parade

Covering Katy

2023 Cinco Ranch 4th of July Bike Parade

About 85 kids participated in the 2023 Cinco Ranch 4th of July Bike Parade in Greenway Village.

×

19 of 26

2023 Cinco Ranch 4th of July Bike Parade

Covering Katy

2023 Cinco Ranch 4th of July Bike Parade

Katy ISD Trustee Amy Thieme enjoying the festivities following the bike parade. Thieme served as a judge for the best decorated bike contest.

×

20 of 26

2023 Cinco Ranch 4th of July Bike Parade

Cinco Ranch HOA

2023 Cinco Ranch 4th of July Bike Parade

The children who won awards for having the best decorated bikes gathered for a photo.

×

21 of 26

2023 Cinco Ranch 4th of July Bike Parade

Cinco Ranch HOA

2023 Cinco Ranch 4th of July Bike Parade

One of the bounce houses that was part of the post parade fun in Greenway Village.

×

22 of 26

Cinco Ranch 4th of July Bike Parade

Cinco Ranch HOA

Cinco Ranch 4th of July Bike Parade

Following the bike parade, kids enjoyed riding on a trackless train.

×

23 of 26

Cinco Ranch 4th of July Bike Parade

Cinco Ranch HOA

Cinco Ranch 4th of July Bike Parade

A trackless train was a big hit with the youngsters following the bike parade.

×

24 of 26

2023 Cinco Ranch 4th of July Bike Parade

Cinco Ranch HOA

2023 Cinco Ranch 4th of July Bike Parade

The Greenway Village gazebo served as the the home base for post parade fun.

×

25 of 26

2023 Cinco Ranch 4th of July Bike Parade

Cinco Ranch HOA

2023 Cinco Ranch 4th of July Bike Parade

One of the 2023 Cinco Ranch 4th of July Bike Parade participants.

×

26 of 26

2023 Cinco Ranch 4th of July Bike Parade

Janie Dale

2023 Cinco Ranch 4th of July Bike Parade

One of the winners of the Bike Parade.