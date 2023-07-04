4th of July Bike Parade returns to Cinco Ranch

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - About 85 cyclists participated in the Cinco Ranch 4th of July Bike Parade, produced by the Cinco Ranch Homeowner's Association, on Tuesday morning.

It was the first time the event was held since 2019 due to COVID. It returned to the Greenway Village neighborhood and about 200 people attended.

"I was excited to see so many residents come out with their families," said Cinco Ranch HOA President Janie Dale. "Although it was warm, we still had fun!"

Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable Chad Norvell used his patrol vehicle to lead the bike parade. Katy ISD Trustee Amy Thieme and Covering Katy Publisher Dennis Spellman judged the best-decorated bike contest.

There are 26 event photos posted below.