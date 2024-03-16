250 Home & Garden Experts Coming to Katy Home & Garden Show & Barndo Expo

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Fresh ideas are buzzing March 23-24 at the 18th Annual Katy Home & Garden Show and Barndo Expo.

You can discover the latest trends in home design with everything from windows to doors, floors, outdoor living areas, landscape, pools, kitchens, baths, and more.

"The home is the focal point of our lives—we spend more time working and living under one roof than ever," said an event press release.

At the Katy ISD Ag Center, homeowners can comparison shop with more than 250 home and garden experts in one place. The event features IKEA Idea Rooms, Artisan Alley, the Youth Entrepreneur Market, the IKEA Fresh Ideas Stage, the Barndo Expo, and more.

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS & SPEAKERS:

Stacee Lynn, The Barndominium Lady, THE BARNDO CRAZE CONTINUES !

! Charley Fisher, Urban Garden Project WHAT YOU SHOULD BE DOING NOW FOR YOUR SPRING GARDEN

Nancy Abercrombie, Damsel Ninja Nancy HOW TO STAGE YOUR HOME...FOR SAFETY!

Stephen Ritz of the Green Bronx Machine, known around the world for its award-winning school program that puts the art and science of growing vegetables indoors at the heart of project-based learning in the classroom. 1:30-2:30 each day in the Juice Plus booth.

YOUTH ENTREPRENUR MARKET— shop with the business leaders of tomorrow. Students ages 6-17 will feature a variety of handcrafted products/small businesses.

SOURDOUGH AND GUT HEALTH- -Hands - on sourdough bread-making workshop with 17-year health and wellness veteran Andrea Bohn.

-Hands on sourdough bread-making workshop with 17-year health and wellness veteran Andrea Bohn. IKEA IDEA ROOMS—a massive display featuring traditional and contemporary kitchens, bedrooms, and living rooms.

WHEN:

Saturday, March 23 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 24 11 a.m. – 4p.m.

WHERE:

Katy ISD Agricultural Sciences Center: 5801 Katy Hockley Cut-Off Road, between Morton Ranch and FM 529.

WHY:

This show supports local home and garden businesses, which are essential for the vibrancy of our communities. These businesses contribute to the unique character of our neighborhoods, provide jobs, and offer a diverse range of goods and services.

TICKETS: $9 for adults; Kids under twelve are FREE. Parking is FREE

Covering Katy readers attend free: Click here for complimentary ticket

INFO: katyhomeandgardenshow.com