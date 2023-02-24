2023 Katy ISD FFA Auction is record breaking

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – The 2023 Katy ISD FFA Livestock Show auction totals are record breaking. Student livestock projects raised a $945,000 at auction. That is $130,000 more than in 2022. This year’s livestock show consisted of more than 430 student exhibitors. Top auction winners included:

Rabbits:

Grand Champion, Emilie Drake, Katy High School $5,000

Reserve Champion, Alexis Grosz, Mayde Creek High School $3,500

Grand Champion Showman, Elizabeth Mahady, Cinco Ranch High School $3,500

Reserve Champion Showman, Ellis Capiro, Katy High School $3,000

Broilers:

Grand Champion, Greer Gibson, Katy High School $8,000

Reserve Champion, Jaime Hahn, Katy High School $7,999

Grand Champion Showman, Jaime Hahn, Katy High School $7,999

Reserve Champion Showman, Chris Garcia, Katy High School $4,500

Goats:

Grand Champion, Austin Carr, Cinco Ranch High School $5,500

Reserve Champion, Regina Gonzalez, Cinco Ranch High School $5,499

Grand Champion Showman, McKenna Guyton, Cinco Ranch High School $4,000

Reserve Champion Showman, Prince Mendez, Mayde Creek High School $5,499

Lambs:

Grand Champion, Grayson Schneider, Taylor High School $8,000

Reserve Champion, Ariyanna Strong, Cinco Ranch High School $4,000

Grand Champion Showman, Grayson Schneider, Taylor High School $8,000

Reserve Champion Showman, Danielle McCarthy, Taylor High School $7,999

Swine:

Grand Champion, Kylie Wingfield, Jordan High School $7,500

Reserve Champion, Rachel Grant, Cinco Ranch High School $7,499

Grand Champion Showman, Isaac Maya, Cinco Ranch High School $4,000

Reserve Champion Showman, Daisy Stovall, Cinco Ranch High School $5,000

Steers: