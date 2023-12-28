$2 million lottery ticket sold in Katy

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A convenience store on the Katy Freeway near Costco sold a winning $2 million Powerball ticket in Wednesday night's drawing.

The winner purchased the ticket at a Shell station convenience store on the Katy Freeway eastbound, a short distance west of the Grand Parkway.

No one hit the $700 million jackpot in Wednesday's drawing. Still, the person who purchased the ticket in Katy selected the more expensive Power Play option and matched all five white ball numbers to win the lower tier $2 million prize.

The ticket sold in Katy was the only $2 million winner on Wednesday. Three additional players in Texas also won $50,000 prizes.

The winning numbers were 4-11-38-51-68 and Powerball 5, with a Power Play 3. Wednesday's drawing was the fourth Powerball jackpot to exceed half a billion dollars in 2023. The Powerball jackpot was previously won on Oct. 11 when a ticket in California won a $1.765 billion grand prize. Since then, there have been 32 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

