$1 Million lottery ticket sold in Cinco Ranch

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A Cinco Ranch convenience store customer won $1 million in Monday's Powerball drawing, by having a ticket with every number except the Powerball.

The winning ticket was a quick pick purchased at the Cinco Ranch Express Store for the January 29, 2024 drawing. Cinco Ranch Express is at the intersection of South Mason Road and Cinco Ranch Boulevard.

The winning numbers were 39, 41, 43, 49, 64 and Powerball 4.

Winners have 180 days after the drawing date to claim their prize.