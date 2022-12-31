Wing Stop Murder Victim Identified

WEST HARRIS COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The man found shot to death in his car behind a Fry Road Wing Stop is identified as 22-year-old Alfredo Salgado.

When Deputies arrived late Friday night, they discovered the body of Salgado at 5200 Fry Road, a short distance north of Kieth Harrow Boulevard.

Salgado was last seen when he finished his shift at the Wing Stop.

"The last time he was known to be alive was around 10:15 p.m. (Friday)," HCSO Sgt. Ben Beall said. "His friend came over to look for him, and he was located shortly before 11 p.m. So, we have 45 minutes that's been unaccounted for."

If anyone has information regarding the murder, they should contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at 713.274.9100 or call Crime Stoppers at 713.222.TIPS (8477).