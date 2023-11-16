Two more in custody deaths at the Harris County Jail

HOUSTON — Two more inmates at the Harris County Jail have died, bringing the total number of in-custody deaths to 17 in calendar year 2023.

A man died Monday, Nov. 13, after suffering a medical emergency in a local hospital. He was hospitalized for a preexisting medical condition. Robert Shelton, 60, was transported by the Houston Fire Department EMS from the jail to a local hospital on Oct. 29, 2023. On Nov. 13, at 3:59 p.m., he was pronounced dead at the medical facility.

"Shelton had no apparent physical injuries," a press release from the Harris County jail said. "He had been in jail since July 19."

A woman died Wednesday, Nov.15, at 12:03 p.m. after being transported from the jail to a local hospital. Rachelle Mitchell, 42, had been in jail since April 24, 2023.

"She had no apparent physical injuries," the press release said.

"The deaths are being investigated by the Texas Rangers in accordance with state law that requires all jail deaths to be investigated by an outside law enforcement agency," the press release said. The Sheriff's Office Internal Affairs Division is also investigating the deaths to determine whether jailers followed the appropriate policies and procedures were followed.

The Harris Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences will perform autopsies on the inmates to determine the causes of death. The deaths have also been reported to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.