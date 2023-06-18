Two die in FM 529 crash at Westgreen

WEST HARRIS COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A double fatal car crash at 27800 FM 529 near Westgreen Boulevard remains under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The accident happened Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at about 11:30 a.m. Kenneth Buggs was traveling westbound and died when his VW Atlas struck a Fort Transit Van heading eastbound. Investigators say Buggs was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the van, Octavio Lopez, survived, but a passenger in his vehicle, Juhu Garcia Reyes, was killed.

The investigator's report cites mistakes made by both drivers.

"The van drove left of the center and entered the westbound lane," and the VW was traveling "at a high rate of speed."

Investigators also say the VW may have passed another vehicle just before re-entering the westbound lanes and getting struck by the van.

The investigation with the Harris County Sheriff's Office Vehicular Crimes Division will determine if the driver of the van should face charges.