Tips for Lung Health during Lung Cancer Awareness Month

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month, a critical time for everyone to learn more about keeping their lungs healthy.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in the United States, accounting for about 1 in 5 of all cancer deaths, reports the American Cancer Society.

Each year, more people die of lung cancer than of colon, breast, and prostate cancers combined, according to Houston Methodist West Hospital.

To raise awareness, Dr. Scott Olsson, a cardiothoracic surgeon specializing in the early diagnosis and treatment of lung cancer at Houston Methodist West Hospital, gives his top five tips to promote lung health.

Quit Smoking for Good

“It’s never too late to stop smoking and reap the health benefits, no matter how long you’ve been smoking,” says Olsson.

Quitting smoking is the single most effective way to reduce the risk of lung cancer.

There are several support resources, such as counseling, support groups, and nicotine replacement therapies, to increase your chances of success.

Prioritize Clean Air

Clean air is crucial for lung health. Avoid secondhand smoke and minimize exposure to environmental toxins like asbestos and radon. Ensure good ventilation in indoor spaces and consider using air purifiers to maintain clear air quality.

Embrace a Healthy Lifestyle

“A healthy lifestyle goes a long way in preventing lung cancer,” advises Olsson. “Get into the habit of regularly exercising, eating a balanced diet, and maintaining a healthy weight. These habits are not only beneficial for your lungs but for your entire body.”

Protect Against Occupational Hazards

Some professions involve exposure to carcinogens and other harmful substances. If your job exposes you to such risks, follow safety guidelines rigorously. Use protective equipment, follow proper protocols, and undergo regular health check-ups to detect potential issues early.

Explore Innovative Screening Options

“No matter the cause of lung cancer, early detection is vital for successful treatment,” says Olsson. “Discuss innovative screening options, such as robotic bronchoscopy, with your healthcare provider.”

Robotic bronchoscopy is an advanced diagnostic tool for early detection and intervention. This minimally invasive procedure enables physicians to visualize the lungs with high precision, facilitating the identification of abnormalities at an earlier stage.

Candidates for lung cancer screening are between the ages of 55 – 77, currently smoke or quit in the last 15 years with a 30-pack year history.

“Lung cancer isn’t only caused by smoking,” says Olsson. “Environmental factors and genetics can also play a role. Symptoms such as chronic cough, coughing up blood, unexpected weight loss, and chest pain are concerning and should prompt an aggressive evaluation. Most importantly, it is imperative to pursue regular screening for early diagnosis and treatment.”

By following these tips and seeking guidance from a healthcare provider, you can take proactive steps toward maintaining healthy lungs and reducing the impact of lung cancer.

About Houston Methodist Cancer Center at West

Houston Methodist Cancer Center at West provides a team of specialists, nurses, and staff who collaborate to ensure expert and personalized lung cancer care. The center offers screenings, chemotherapy for all types of cancers, advanced surgical procedures, genetic counseling, and support groups.

