Stolen County Owned ATVs recovered by Pct. 5 Constables

WEST HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Three Harris County-owned all-terrain vehicles stolen from Bear Creek Park have been recovered.

The John Deere Gators are valued at $10,000 to $15,000 each and are owned by Precinct 4.

Precinct 5 deputies from the Office of Constable Ted Heap identified a vacant property in the 16300 block of Pine Forest where the ATVs were located.

The property owner provided consent to search the area. The ATVs were recovered, and deputies discovered several squatters on the property.

Two people are charged with criminal trespassing and possession of a controlled substance. A third person had five open arrest warrants and was also taken to jail.