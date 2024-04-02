Sidewalks being considered for Katy neighborhood after car hits babysitter and kids

This story was updated with a quote from Commissioner Briones Office on April 2, 2024 at 5 p.m.

KATY, Texas (KTRK)—As two children and their babysitter recover from being hit by a car, neighbors are calling attention to the lack of sidewalks in their Bridgewater Meadows subdivision off Clay Road near North Mason Road in Katy.

The developer was not required to install sidewalks and did not do so when building the neighborhood. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says that's a problem.

"Some of these neighborhoods, unfortunately, do not have sidewalks. Instead, folks are on the street, and it just really puts them in harm's way," Gonzalez said.

Katy ISD's McDonald Junior High and Golbow Elementary are adjacent to the neighborhood, and students must walk to school on the road.

“As part of our protocol to address constituent concerns of this nature, we have asked the Harris County Engineering Department to initiate a traffic study for this area, said a statement from Precinct 4 Commissioner Leslie Briones Press Secretary Syan Rhodes.

Neighbors believe the traffic study will show that cars often speed down Bridgebluff Lane. They also hope the report will recognize a need for speed limit signs.

"Public safety is our top priority, which is why we are investing $20 million to build approximately 50 miles of sidewalk as part of our new Sidewalks 4 Precinct 4 initiative. Using data-driven analysis and community feedback, we've identified the first phase of these short-term projects throughout Unincorporated Harris County."

Rhodes also said that the Commissioner's Office will be working with more communities in the future to fill gaps between neighborhoods, schools, parks, and businesses to ensure all people have a safe place to walk.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says a Toyota Camry hit a 53-year-old woman as she was crossing the street near Bridgebluff and Imperial Landing at about 8:15 p.m. Saturday. The woman was pulling a cart with two children inside that she was babysitting.

The 42-year-old driver stopped and helped the victims after the crash. Deputies say she was not intoxicated. They are still determining if she will be charged with a crime or issued a citation.

The babysitter has injuries to her hip. The kids, ages 3 and 2 years old, suffered from cuts and bruises.

Residents have reportedly been asking their homeowners' association to build sidewalks after the developer did not do so.

"If they put a sidewalk on just one side, this accident wouldn't have happened, a resident told KTRK, ABC 13.