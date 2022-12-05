Precinct 5 Deputies charge two men with burglarizing businesses

WEST HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Two men suspected of breaking into multiple businesses in West Houston early Friday morning were arrrested by Deputies from Constable Ted Heap's Office.

At approximately 2:30 a.m., deputies responded to an alarm call in the 14800 block of Park Row Drive. Thieves had broken the front doors of three businesses. When deputies arrived a black sedan was leaving the scene.

A Precinct 5 deputy pulled over the vehicle and found a sledgehammer and hundreds of dollars in cash and stolen merchandise.

Timothy Earl Smith, 42, and Raymon Vanuel Williams, 47, were arrested and charged with burglary of a building. Both suspects have a long history of felony crimes in Harris County, with 40 arrests between them since 1993.