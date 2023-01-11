Murder Charges filed after high-speed chase that ended in Katy area

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Murder, evading arrest, and five counts of aggravated assault have been filed against a man who led deputy constables on a high-speed chase that ended in the Katy area on New Year's Eve.

According to the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office, the chase began on the Katy Freeway and ended with a crash at Barker Cypress Road and Park Row Boulevard at about 8:30 p.m. Six people needed treatment at local hospitals, and a 12-year-old girl in the fleeing vehicle died.

Christian Rayo, 27, has been charged. He was out on a bond on burglary charges in Judge Beverly Armstrong's 208th District Court, according to Constable Heap's Office.

As of 7 a.m. on Wednesday, January 11, Rayo remained locked up at the Harris County Jail.

Read more stories from Covering Katy News.