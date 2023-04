KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Harris County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating Leoncio Osmaro Gonzales, 55, who was last seen on Monday, April 3, 2023, at an apartment complex located at 2218 Greenhouse Road in Katy.

Gonzalez was wearing a blue shirt and jeans. He needs medication.

If you have any information, please call the Sheriff's Office at 713-755-7427 or Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

No other information was provided.