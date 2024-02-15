Man shot dead on sidewalk in neighborhood off Greenhouse and West Little York

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) -- Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators are asking for the public's help solving a homicide in the Plantation Lakes subdivision near West Little York and Greenhouse roads early Wednesday morning.

Neighbors heard gunshots and a car speeding away around 4 a.m. Investigators are asking residents to check their surveillance cameras for any evidence that could help track down a suspect.

The young man was found dead on the sidewalk outside of a home in the 19600 block of River Point Lane. The victim is a black male in his late teens or early twenties. The body was on the sidewalk for several hours before the Sheriff's Office was called just before 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Investigators are baffled about the motive and who is responsible. They say Plantation Lakes is not a trouble spot.

"We'll take any help we can get. The smallest things that people think may not be important, just call it in and let us vet that information and see where it takes us," Harris County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Greg Pinkins told reporters at the scene.

The Sheriff's Office has not yet released the victim's identity.