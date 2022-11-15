Identity of dead home invasion suspect revealed

WEST HARRIS COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Houston Forensics Science Center has identified the man who was gunned down by a homeowner during a home invasion last week.

The body of Paul Ontiveros was positively identified by his sister. The cause of death is multiple gunshot wounds.

The Harris county Sheriff's Office says Ontiveros and another hispanic male entered and invaded a home in the 32000 block of Windmoor Drive in the Katy area near North Fry and Morton Road late Thursday night. The home invasion was bungled and Ontiveros was accidentially shot by his accomplice, a gun was dropped, the homeowner picked it up and fired at both men.

Ontiveros and his accomplice were dressed in tactical gear and deputies say they falsely announced themselves as Houston police officers, broke down the door and started firing. It happened at about 11:20 p.m.

"The second male was wounded and managed to flee the scene in a dark-colored sedan driven by a third and possibly fourth male," said a Sheriff's Office report.

Deputies arrived and found Ontiveros unresponsive inside the home before they found the victims of the invasion hiding in a bedroom.

The Sheriff's Office did not provide any additional information about the case when Covering Katy followed up on Monday, but deputies did find evidence at the scene.

"There are some firearms. There's ballistic evidence inside the house," Sidney Miller with HCSO said. "We believe this house was targeted. The motive is unknown."

Neither the homeowner nor her sons were injured.

Anyone with information should contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at (713) 274-9100.