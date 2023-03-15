Life Flight called to George Bush Park after cyclist is struck by car

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - The eastbound lanes of George Bush Park were shut down for hours after a bicyclist was struck by a car Wednesday afternoon.

Life Flight transported the victim to the hospital after the accident.

"She went right into surgery," said Houston Police Sergeant Jewell, who was on the scene following the crash.

The crash happened as two vehicles were headed eastbound from the Katy area toward Houston. The cyclist was riding her bike along the side of the road. Jewell says the lead vehicle switched lanes, and the second car's driver, following the lead vehicle closely, did not see the cyclist in time to avoid a collision.

The crash happened at about 3:50 p.m., a short distance from the eastern entrance to Freedom Park. The eastbound lanes of Westheimer Parkway were closed through the evening commute while the investigation was ongoing.

At the time of publication, the cyclist was still in surgery. Her injuries were serious and her condition was unknown.