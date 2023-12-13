Katy man accused of using license plate flipper

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Harris County Precinct 5 deputies arrested a Katy man after they say he was caught using an illegal license plate flipper when he passed through EZ Tag tolls. They say the flipper made it possible for the license plate to be obscured so that the man's car could pass through the tolls without paying and not be tracked by cameras.

"Francisco Alberto De Pena, 40, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 7th, after passing through an EZ Tag lane in the 6100 block of the West Sam Houston Parkway," Pct. 5 posted on social media. (see mugshot below)

How the license plate looked when it was obscured. How the license plate looked when it was not obscured.

According to Precinct 5, De Pena had a remote control that would cause the flipper to block the view of his license plate from toll road cameras and then allow him to reverse the process.

Using a license plate flipper in Texas is a Class B misdemeanor, punishable by up to 180 days in jail and a fine of up to $2,000.