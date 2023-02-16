Hospital needs help identifying patient

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center is seeking help to identify a patient.

He is Hispanic and believed to be in his late 30s to 40 years old with a beard, mustache, and short spiked black hair.

He is approximately 5 foot seven inches tall and weighs 220 pounds. He has several tattoos, including one on the right upper arm of a woman wearing a hat.

He was found on February 12, 2023, in a field near the 5400 block of Mary Francis Street in Houston. He had no identification and is currently hospitalized and unable to give information that might help identify him.

Anyone who knows this patient is encouraged to contact Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital at (281) 913-4282.