Hit-and-run driver still on the run following Katy area fatality

WEST HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS - (Covering Katy News) The Harris County Sheriff's Office hopes a public tip will lead them to the driver who struck and killed a man on FM 529 at Barker Cypress Road in the pre-dawn hours of Christmas Day.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the accident at 3:43 a.m. They say Santiago Villalva-Juarez was walking along the westbound shoulder in the 18000 block of FM 529 West.

According to the deputy's report, the driver of a dark-colored SUV was in the turn lane and attempted to continue driving straight. Instead, the driver struck the curb and hit Villalva-Jurez. "Cy-Fair EMS Medic number 11 arrived on scene and found Villalva-Juarez with no signs of life at approximately 0353 hours," the report said.

Those who have tips should contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers.

This crash remains under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff's Office Vehicular Crimes Division.