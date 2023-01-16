Harris County Sheriff's Office identifies victim of fatal Clay Road hit and run

NORTHWEST HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - The Harris County Sheriff's Office says the victim of an early morning fatal hit-and-run accident on Clay Road is Daniel Rodriguez. His date of birth was not provided.

The crash happened on Friday, January 13, 2023. The HCSO received the call at 3:34 a.m.

Rodriguez was headed southbound on Hickory Downs Drive and turned left onto Clay Road in Bear Creek Pioneers Park. His 2009 Honda Accord collided with a 2005 Chevy Trailblazer. The crash happened a short distance east of Highway 6.

"The driver of the Chevrolet Trailblazer fled the scene of the collision on foot," the HCSO said. "Emergency Medical Services arrived on scene and found Rodriguez with no signs of life due to the injuries he sustained during the collision."

The incident remains under investigation. Investigators have not determined which driver had the red light, and they are looking for the driver of the Trailblazer.

