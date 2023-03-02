Harris County Jail staff accidentally release violent convict

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - The Harris County Jail accidentally released a prisoner who was recently sentenced to 25-years for aggravated assault of a family member. Now the public is being asked for help locating the man.

“The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the erroneous release of Marcelo Perez Campos, 61, from the Harris County Jail,” said a statement to local media. “HCSO is asking for the public’s help locating Campos.”

Campos was sentenced on February 20, 2023, to 25 years for aggravated assault of a family member and was due to be sent to state prison.

“Due to an apparent clerical error, Campos was inadvertently released on Tuesday, February 28, 2023,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Campos is five feet, seven inches tall. He weighs 200 pounds, is bald with brown eyes.

“Investigators continue to follow leads and work to determine his whereabouts,” the statement said.

An internal investigation is also underway to determine if any policy or procedural violations occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-755-6055 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).