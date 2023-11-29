Harris County Jail inmate sentenced to 50 years for killing cellmate

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - A Houston man was sentenced to 50 years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to murder for killing his cellmate in the Harris County Jail in 2021.

“This is an awful tragedy and we mourn for the family’s loss of their loved one,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. “This defendant took responsibility for what he did and although nothing will ever bring the victim back, a 50-year-prison sentence is a just result.”

Michael Ownby, 27, agreed to the punishment a day after his murder trial began with jury selection on Monday. He pleaded guilty to fatally beating 19-year-old Fred Harris in the jail on October 29, 2021. Harris was taken to the hospital and died two days later.

Ownby’s mental health was expected to be an issue in the trial, but his defense attorney explained to state District Judge Katherine Thomas in open court that his client was mentally competent and was not insane at the time of the crime.

Ownby was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Danielle Oxford and James Gordon, who are both chiefs in the DA’s office.

Because he pleaded guilty, Ownby cannot appeal the guilty verdict or the sentence. He must serve at least half of the sentence before he will be eligible for parole.