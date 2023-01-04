Harris County Jail inmate dies while in custody

HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS (Covering Katy News) – A 31-year-old Harris County Jail inmate died in custody after staff used force to restrain him.

The incident happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

The Houston Police Department is conducting a criminal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Jacoby Pillow. At the same time, an internal Sheriff’s Office investigation is underway to determine if jail employees followed policies.

“Both investigations are standard procedure for all deaths that occur at the jail,” said a statement provided by the Sheriff’s Office.

An autopsy by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences will determine the cause of death.

The Houston Police Department arrested Pillow on a misdemeanor trespassing charge on the night of Jan. 1.

Pillow was in the process of being released on bond at 1:10 a.m. when he and the jail staff got into a physical altercation.

“He assaulted a detention officer, which resulted in jail staff using force to restrain him,” the Sheriff’s Office statement said.

Pillow was evaluated by jail medical personnel and cleared for return to a cell. A jail employee was conducting rounds at 8:07 a.m. when he noticed that Pillow was unresponsive in his cell.

The Sheriff's Office says jail medical staff attempted to revive Pillow and called for an ambulance. He was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead at 9:12 a.m.